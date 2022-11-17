Honor Kevin Conroy’s Legacy With These ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ 1/6 Scale Figures From Mondo

If you’re a fan of Batman: The Animated Series or the Arkham series of Batman video games, then you were likely devastated at the loss of actor Kevin Conroy from cancer last week. Since the debut of B:TAS in the early 90’s, Conroy was to many people the definitive voice of Batman.

While we may mourn his loss, we can continue to enjoy Kevin Conroy’s contributions to Batman with the recent release of the Batman 1/6 Scale Figure – Redux from Mondo, as well as its partner piece, the Joker 1/6 Scale Figure.

This is the second Batman figure that Mondo has released from Batman: The Animated Series. This particular figure has Glow-in-the-Dark eyes, a paint application more faithful to the animated series than the previous version, and a revised sculpt to add more height to the figure. The Batman 1/6 Scale Figure – Redux costs $220, and is available from the Mondo webstore.

The Batman figure stands at 12″ tall, and is made of PVC and ABS plastic. Here’s what it comes with:

Batman Figure

Regular GID Eyes Portrait

Angry GID Eyes Portrait

Smiling GID Eyes Portrait

Bruce Wayne Portrait

H.A.R.D.A.C. Portrait

Folded Cowl

X 2 Batarangs

Gas Mask

Goggles

Spray canister

Grapple Hook

Extended Grapple Hook

Binoculars

Bat Star

Figure Stand

9 interchangeable hands.

As you can see, the Batman figure comes with a ton of accessories, allowing you to recreate scenes from most of the 85 episodes of Batman: The Animated Series.

There are 5 different heads in total, including one of Bruce Wayne without the cowl.

There’s a “folded cowl” accessory that you place between the body and the Bruce Wayne head when you’re recreating the unmasked look:

Here’s a closer look at the different accessories, which include two different Batarangs and two different grapple hooks.

The goggles attach easily and securely to the figure:

As does the gas mask:

Joker 1/6 Scale Figure

Joining Batman and the previously-released Catwoman in the Batman: The Animated Series line is the Joker 1/6 Scale Figure. There were two different versions of this figure: the normal one, which is available on the Mondo webstore for $225, and a SDCC-Exclusive version for $235. The SDCC version is sold out, but the only difference between the releases is the inclusion of two additional portraits from the “Be a Clown” episode of B:TAS with the exclusive version.

As with Batman, The Joker is made of PVC and ABS plastics, and stands at 12″. It comes with the following:

Joker Figure

Regular Portrait

Smug Portrait

Laughing Portrait

Sad Portrait

Smiling Fish x2

12 interchangeable hands

Joker Bomb

Joker Dynamite stack

Joker Card

Ice Pick

Figure Stand You receive everything shown in the photo below, minus the “Be a Clown” heads (the ones wearing hats). Not pictured but included in the box is a figure stand identical to those found in both the Batman and Catwoman boxes. If you take out the two SDCC-exclusive heads, Joker actually comes with one less head than Batman. However, there’s a nice variety of expressions- you can almost hear Mark Hamill’s voice just looking at them. The Joker has less accessories than Batman, but most of his are quite a bit larger than any of Batman’s…especially those smiling fish.

Batman and Joker: Final Thoughts

Mondo has two different series of toys based on seminal 90’s animated series currently: Batman: The Animated Series, and X-Men: The Animated Series. With both sets, they’ve mastered a great cel-shaded technique for painting the figures that keeps them three-dimensional, but with a feeling for the original animation drawings.

Both of the figures have over 30 points of articulation, so you can pull off a wide range of poses. Nothing too extreme, though. In order to keep a faithful look to the figures, there are some unavoidable limitations to how far you could move the various joints. For example, I really wanted to make a Home Alone Macaulay Culkin pose with Joker, but couldn’t get the hands to reach the sides of his face.

The skinnier ankles on Batman are accurate to B:TAS, but result in a less stable platform for the figure. This makes it more difficult to maintain a standing pose with the figure without using the included stand. Joker’s design makes it much easier to pose him without the stand.

The points of articulation all have enough stiffness in them to readily hold poses, but not so much that they’re difficult to play around with. Heads and hands on the figures are easy to swap quickly, and you never feel like you’re going to snap off the hand pegs if you’re not careful.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’s fantastic that Mondo released a new, improved Batman figure for their Batman: The Animated Series sixth-scale line. While I don’t have the original to compare it to, I will say that I’m very happy with this figure. He looks like he stepped right out of the animated show. It’s definitely a fitting tribute to Kevin Conroy’s legacy.

But for me, the real star of these two figures is the Joker 1/6 Scale Figure. Just like the character is on the show, the Joker figure is just so demented and fun.

Taken as a pair, the two figures complement each other perfectly. Both have great paint jobs, and really capture the characters from B:TAS. Additionally, they both come with a wide range of accessories, so you’ll really be able to get a ton of different poses and looks with both of them. Mondo keeps stepping up their sixth-scale figure game, and if you’re a fan of Batman: The Animated Series, you’ll be happy with either Batman or Joker. But as a fan myself, I’m very happy to have both.

If you’re interested in the Batman 1/6 Scale Figure – Redux or the Joker 1/6 Scale Figure, head to the Mondo webstore. Catwoman is also still available.

Note: Mondo sent these collectibles for evaluation, but had no input into this review.