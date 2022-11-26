GeekDad Daily Deal: 3-Month Subscription to Xbox Live Gold

Get access to great online multiplayer gaming with today’s Daily Deal, a 3-Month subscription to Xbox Live Gold. Not only will you be able to play against other non-AI opponents, but you’ll also be doing it over a reliable network of over 300,000 servers. Of course, this subscription comes with other Xbox perks like 2-4 free games each month, a large library of always free-to-play games, and massive discounts on other titles. So, what are you waiting for? A lot of gamers are waiting to take you on. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

