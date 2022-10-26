HyperX releases the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds, a new set of earbuds that are designed to compete with full-sized gaming headsets.

I have reviewed HyperX’s selection of cloud headsets in the past. They have included wired, wireless, 2.4ghz, and Bluetooth features. They were also fairly large and relatively light compared to other headsets on the market. So gamers choose not to tote gear this large around with them on the go so they go with many of the Bluetooth earbuds on the market which may have great sound but come with a decent helping of lag.

HyperX hopes to resolve some of these issues by offering the new HyperX Cloud MIX Buds. These buds come with a very small adapter that goes into the USB-C port in your computer giving you a 2.4ghz lag-free connection. But if you so choose you can still connect via Bluetooth to your PC or any other device. Though I will say the 2.4ghz dongle is by far the easiest and fastest way to set up the buds. Not to mention that you have practically no gaming lag whatsoever with the 2.4ghz connection which is phenomenal.

Testing

Once I attached the dongle, all I needed to do was wait for the drivers to load, switch to the device in the sound menu, and boom I was off and running with these new buds. I used Call of Duty, Fortnite, and my favorite Dead By Daylight to test out the sound quality of the HyperX CloudMix buds. I found them to work exceptionally well. When DTX Headphone X is available and enabled it makes for an amazing spatial sound experience which is needed for all first-person shooters and asymmetrical horror games. But even with just music and podcasts the Cloud Mix Buds really shine.

One minor thing I do not like is that the buds do not have a voice that lets you know when you are connected or disconnected and what you are connected to. This may be picky but I have grown used to this feature in all of my earbuds and headphones and it can really help if you are not quite sure if your setup is working properly and your sync is correct or not.

HyperX CloudMIX Buds Specifications:

Earphone Specifications

Driver TypeDynamic, 12mm

Form Factor True Wireless Earbuds

Frequency Response10Hz –20.4kHz

Impedance32ΩSensitivity106.5±3 dB 1mW at1kHzT.H.D≦1%

Ear TipsSilicone, 3 sizes

Microphone Specifications TypeBuilt-inElementMEMSPolar PatternOmni-directional

Frequency Response50Hz-6.7kHz

Sensitivity-16dBFS (@1kHz, Pin=1Pa, 94dB)

Connections and Features Audio Connection2.4Ghz, Bluetooth® wireless connections

USB Audio Format StereoUSB

Specification USB 2.0

Sampling Rates 48kHzBit-Depth16-bit

Included Virtual Surround SoundDTS Headphone: X®Audio

Controls Multifunction touch controls, mic mute

Battery SpecificationsType Rechargeable lithium-ion

Battery Life Earbuds up to 10 hours, up to 33 hours total

Charge Time Earbuds: 2 hours charging case: 1.5 hours Entire product: 4 hours

Wireless Specifications

TypeBluetooth®Bluetooth Version5.2

Wireless RangeUp to 20m

Supported Bluetooth Codecs SBCSupported Bluetooth ProfilesHSP.TS, IOPT, A2DP, AVRCP, GAVDP, DID, HFP, HSP

Physical Specifications WeightCharging case: 36.5g ± 5g

Silicone case: 32± 5g

Earbud (L/R): 11g ± 2g

Low latency USB adapter: 2.5g ± 1g

Extension adapter: 8.5 ± 2g

Cable length(s) and type(s)2m USB-C to USB-A

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

What more can be said about the HyperX Cloud Mix Earbuds? They offer a hardcore gamer all of the features of a full-sized headset is something you can throw in your pocket. Big sound and even bigger compatibility make them the go-to all-around gaming solution whether you are on a PC, Console, Phone, tablet, or Switch. at $129.99 you are paying a comparable price to Apple Airpods or other high-end earbuds but now you have added flexibility which you can use everywhere you go on everything you own.

A sample of the HyperX Cloud MIX earbuds was made available by the manufacturer.

Thoughts expressed in this article are the authors alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial staff.

