Review – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #2 – Lanterns’ Last Stand

DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #2 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Trevor Hairsine, Penciller; Andy Lanning, Inker; Rain Beredo, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Bringing this series back from an extended hiatus always posed a bit of a problem—how do you go even bigger than a zombie apocalypse? Last issue answered that, as while Earth has been recovering from the Anti-Life plague and resurrecting everyone they could, things have only been getting worse in space. New Genesis, the intended home of Supergirl, was invaded and corrupted just as she arrived, and now she serves the new king of the Anti-Life Equation—an undead version of Darkseid. This is discovered as Scott Free and the resurrected Big Barda return to New Genesis to find their son—only to find it in ruins, their son missing, and the Black Racer the only thing standing between them and oblivion. And as the scope of the threat becomes clear, it’s not just the heroes getting involved in making a last stand for the universe—it’s the villains, including infamous rogues Sinestro and Brainiac.

The Green Lanterns play a bigger role in this series than they have in the saga so far, with Guy Gardner interrogating Brainiac in the series’ funniest scene. Taylor’s writing seems a bit more irreverent here than I’m used to, but not in a way that feels out of place. Meanwhile, as Korugar comes under assault from the undead hordes, the Green Lanterns jump into the fray to defend Sinestro’s homeland. This includes a reunion between Sinestro and his daughter Soranik Natu, a Green Lantern—but the happy moment is short-lived as Supergirl arrives to tear them apart at super-speed. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little tired of evil/possessed Supergirl stories, but I trust that she was introduced here for a reason rather than to be cannon fodder. When Darkseid enters the fray, tearing through the opposition in seconds, he lives up to the hype and makes for a truly terrifying “Final boss” for the DCeased saga.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



