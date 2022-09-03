3 Upcoming Children’s Books by Union Square Kids

Hope is in the air and a new school year is ahead of us, 2022-2023 has to be better than the last one, right?

At least there are new books available, always a bonus, the upcoming titles are meant for very young readers:

Mary Had a Little Plan by Tammi Sauer (Author), Vanessa Brantley-Newton (Illustrator)

Mary had a little plan

that sprouted on the spot.

It all began the day she passed

a drab, abandoned lot.

Repurposing the lyrics of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” to explore the idea of intervening in an abandoned lot is not the most original of ideas. However, the rhymes are catchy, the idea is good, and the illustrations are what really pop up in this little board book, where Mary (who has a previous title: Mary had a Little Glam), has come up with an idea that will impact and involver her entire community. Starting with her supportive parent.

It takes a community to repurpose a lot and make it into a little garden, but the ideas here are well represented, in rhyme nonetheless, in an engaging format for three year olds and beginning readers.

Mary Had a Little Plan is on sale since September 6, 2022.

Publisher: Union Square Kids

Publish Date: September 06, 2022

Pages: 32

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781454933038

Up next, an upcoming book of Union Square Kids, is a very simple yet entertaining take on the I cannot draw variety:

I Cannot Draw a Horse by Charise Mericle Harper (Author)

This is a book about shapes, and what shapes want once they are born.

Take cat, for example. Simply enough, he has been drawn on the page, and now he wants the author to draw him a horse.

The book says it cannot draw a horse. And starts, immediately, offering alternatives:

The book CAN draw a squirrel, a beaver, and a bunny.

And, subsequently, can offer some drawn adventures to the cat, who insists and insists on his original request.

There are plenty of alternatives to choose from, but you know, the cat will get his will in the end. And the horse?

I Cannot Draw a Horse is on sale starting October 11, 2022

Publisher: Union Square Kids

Publish Date October 11, 2022

Pages: 48

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC:

9781454945949

Lastly, my favorite pigeon is back, thanks to the great Mo Willems:

The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster! by Mo Willems (Author)

There is not one kid on this earth who hasn’t enjoyed saying NO to this pigeon. If they are not familiar with her yet, well, they are in for a treat, because the pigeon wants everything done for her, right now! It is nice to be the one that says no to requests as an adult would, for a change.

I think that the Duckling gets a Cookie and the Pigeon Wants a Puppy are my absolute favorites. You know that tantrums will be held, and that the argumentative pigeon can cry, beg, scream, and beg a little bit more, and still be surprised at the end, when she gets what she thinks she wants.

This new adventure is more about her anticipation of feelings and how she would handle them.

Here, we are talking big emotions, and how the pigeon is anticipating navigating those. She will roll, and dive, and waiver (and perhaps get dizzy), but she will not throw a tantrum on the line, will have her ticker ready and will be more than prepared for the fantastic ride!

Follow Mo Willems on his blog and Instagram. He has been very active during the pandemic, and is very open about his creative process. We can always learn from him.

The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster is on sale since September 06, 2022.

Publisher: Union Square Kids

Publish Date: September 06, 2022

Pages: 40

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781454946861

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



