@!#?@! It’s the Q*bert x Replicade From New Wave Toys

Back in December, I reviewed the 1942 x Replicade, one of New Wave Toys’ ongoing line of sixth-scale, working arcade cabinets. New Wave’s latest machine is a replica of the arcade classic, Q*bert.

The Q*bert x Replicade retails for $159.99 and is available directly from New Wave Toys or from Amazon. New Wave Toys sent me one of the units to check out. Let’s see how it looks and plays.

The Q*Bert x Replicade

As a limited-edition collectible, the Replicades come very well-packaged. There is both a shipper box and another cardboard box inside that…

…and inside that box, you’ll find the premium collector’s box.

Much like the 1942 x Replicade, the Q*bert machine comes nestled in foam inside the collector’s box. New Wave Toys definitely goes to great effort to make sure your arcade cabinet comes to you in good condition.

Inside the box you’ll find the following:

One (1) Q*bert Arcade Machine

One (1) Replica Q*bert Operator’s Manual

One (1) Micro USB Charge Cable

Four (4) Mini Metal Arcade Tokens

Four extra non-slip pads for the bottom of the machine.

As with all their machines, New Wave Toys has put a lot of work into reproducing the look of the original Q*bert arcade cabinet. The cabinet itself is wood, with a diecast metal coin door.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There are a ton of nice details, like the little lock on the back of the cabinet.

And, like all of their arcade machines, New Wave Toys has included some sixth-scale quarters that can be placed on the marquee to show how many games you have left to play!

The back of the Q*bert x Replicade is largely devoted to functionality, as this is a fully-playable arcade machine. Up near the top, right above the built-in speaker, are the power switch and volume control.

Down at the bottom of the cabinet, you’ll find all the inputs. Besides a micro-USB port for charging, there are two standard USB ports to plug in external controllers. There is also an HDMI port so that you can play Q*bert on your television instead of on the tiny built-in LCD screen.

Playing the Q*bert x Replicade

The Q*bert x Replicade runs the original arcade ROMs of both Q*bert and the previously unreleased sequel Faster Harder More Challenging Q*bert. It is fully playable directly on the cabinet using the small joystick to control Q*bert.

When I plugged the cabinet into my LG HDTV, the screen and sound instantly ported through the television, without having to change any settings.

The arcade game plays just as I remember it (and I’m still just as bad as Q*bert as I was in the ’80s, too). And very importantly for any fans of the original, there is a functional knocker coil built into the cabinet. That means that there is a physical knock on the cabinet whenever Q*bert perishes in the game.

Bringing Q*Bert Home

Besides being a fully-playable game, the Q*bert x Replicade is a great display item for your shelf. New Wave Toys has intentionally gone with the sixth-scale size for their machines, making them compatible with the hundreds of 12″ action figures available for collectors.

The machine looks and plays just like the original. My only criticism is that the less-expensive 1942 x Replicade comes with a bonus arcade controller that plugs into the machine. With the costs of New Wave Toys’ arcade machines increasing, it would have been nice to have seen some added value as well. Still, despite that, if you’re a fan of Q*bert, you’re sure to be delighted with the Q*bert x Replicade.

As I noted with my review of the 1942 x Replicade, New Wave Toys is allowing me, and so many of my peers that grew up in arcades, the chance to live out the fantasies of owning our own arcades. They’re just letting us do it at a cost and scale that is actually reasonable to fulfill that fantasy.

New Wave Toys’ arcade machines are strictly limited, so if you’re interested in the Q*bert x Replicade, be sure to pick one up soon. Other great games will soon be on their way from New Wave Toys in sixth-scale arcade form, like Missile Command, Food Fight, and Space Ace, as well as special editions of Dragon’s Lair.

For more information, head over to the New Wave Toys website.

New Wave Toys provided me with units for evaluation but had no input into this review. As an Amazon affiliate, I may earn a small commission on a qualified purchase.

