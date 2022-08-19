GeekDad Daily Deal: Samsung Chromebook 4

Getting the kids ready for the new school year? Today’s Daily Deal, a Samsung Chromebook 4, is a great way to send them off prepared to learn. Featuring a 12.5-hour battery life and Chrome OS these fast, secure devices will keep up with the busiest of kids. And with its Intel® Celeron™ 1.10 GHz processor, they’ll have what they need to crank out those projects and reports. Of course, there will be baking soda and vinegar volcanoes to be made, but this should have most of the other assignments covered. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad's section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.



