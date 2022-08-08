GeekDad Daily Deal: Generark Solar Generator

Be ready for the next power outage or just have a bit of off-grid fun with today’s Daily Deal, a Generark Solar Generator. With up to 1,002Wh this portable power supply gives you 1,000W rated power and 2,000W surge power at 110V. Outputs include three AC, two USB-C, one USB-A, and one 12V auto outlet for flexibility to your needs. And even though the battery is easily recharged from the included SolarPower ONE portable solar panels, you can also use power from your car or a wall plug. So the next time you’re in a situation you need power, all you have to do is grab your Generark, plug in, and keep going. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

