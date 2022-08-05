‘Company of Heroes Board Game’ 2nd Edition Improves on a Great Game

Bad Crow Games just completed a very successful Kickstarter campaign for the 2nd edition of their popular game the Company of Heroes Board Game. More than 5,500 backers pledged over $1.2 million. This exceeded the success of their Kickstarter campaign for their 1st edition of the game back in 2019.

The Company of Heroes Board Game is a tactical combat tabletop game set in the European theatre of World War II for 2-4 players, ages 12 and up, and takes about 60-120 minutes to play. The game is based on the popular Company of Heroes video game series. Late pledges are currently available here. There are several different pledge levels. A two-faction Core Set is $99 while a 2nd Edition Update Kit for those who already have the game is only $49. Higher pledge levels let you add more features such as terrain packs, additional factions, and even a new Solo and Co-Op expansion with improved rules and components to improve games where the enemy is controlled by an AI.

The Company of Heroes Board Game is a GeekDad Approved game that I reviewed previously. Check out my review for a description of the components and how to play as well as my verdict. I really enjoy playing this game and am very excited about the 2nd edition. Bad Crow Games has been very involved with the community that purchased the original game. They listened to the comments and concerns and even shared drafts of their rules for the 2nd edition several months before the new campaign so that the community could playtest them and provide feedback. The result is an even better game than the original. Not only do the new rules clarify some aspects that may have been confusing, but they also include some additions such as assaults. Previously units could only engage in ranged combat, similar to the video game on which this game is based. However, with the new assault rules, units can move into the space occupied by an enemy unit and avoid the defending units’ cover. Plus, if the attacker eliminates the defending unit or the defender chooses to retreat, the attacker can take control of the space. I also like the improved rules for machine guns. However, rules are not the only changes. All of the building and commander cards have been updated and improved.

In addition to the Core Set and Update Kit, all of the original expansions are available again as well as brand new expansions. Terrain Pack 3 adds two destructible factory miniatures along with light and heavy cover models and even bridges. The Lost Brigades expansion comes with sixteen new vehicle miniatures that can be added to regular games with extender tiles attached to the building boards. These new vehicles take advantage of the new assault rules, and this expansion is designed for veterans of the game.

If you missed out on getting the Company of Heroes Board Game during the first campaign, then I highly recommend you consider getting it now. For those who already have the 1st edition, then definitely get the 2nd edition Upgrade Kit and consider some of the impressive expansions. I always have a great time playing the Company of Heroes Board Game and can’t wait to get my hands on the 2nd edition and new expansions.

For more information or to preorder, visit the Company of Heroes 2nd Edition late pledge page!

Disclosure: GeekDad received a copy of this game for review purposes.

