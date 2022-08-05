GeekDad Daily Deal: 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight

Today’s Daily Deal is all about flexibility… and brightness. Our 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight features four modes of brightness with an 800 lumens illumination max output. It’s easily rechargeable for up to 3.5 hours of light, water- and dust-proof, and highly portable. It can be hung from its built-in carabiner, put on a camera stand with its mounting base, propped up by its kickstand, or stuck to a metal surface using its magnetic base. And, of course, it can be used as a bottle opener. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



