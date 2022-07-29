‘To Catch a Moon’ — A Surrealist Novel Dedicated to Remedios Varo

To Catch a Moon by Rym Kechacha

My aunt first introduced me to the dreamy works of surrealist artist Remedios Varo and her colleague and friend, Leonora Carrington, because she lived in Mexico for a time. Both women were of British descent but pursued their artistic work in 1950s Mexico. There, they befriended the likes of Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, and all the amazing artists of the time.

To say that they were artists who could ride their imagination and soar beyond their canvases to create new worlds is an understatement. Check some of Remedios’s work here and Leonora’s here. You will be amazed.

Kechacha tells the story of the spirits inside those paintings and does so in the same dreamy manner in which these works of art were created.

Humanoid moons, bay stars, owl-wise women, grey-cloaked men, symbolic animals, sentient plants—they are all there, inside these mysterious portraits, whispering their meaning to us.

This is a very feminine piece of work, populated by many different and fantastical characters, and it is a wonder that such women got to coexist, paint, converse, and share their friendship in a world that was, at the time, dominated by men. Their works of art are timeless, and Kechacha is very right to bring them into the spotlight.

To Catch a Moon is available on June 2, 2022.

Paperback ISBN: 9781912658183

ePub ISBN: 9781912658190

Publication date: 2 June 2022

Format: Paperback, ePub, and mobi

