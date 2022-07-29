Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending July 29, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending July 29, 2022.

Gaming News

Ravensburger has announced its first single-villain expansion in the Villainous franchise, Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom. No prior expansion in Villainous, whether the Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars flavors, has actually required another Villainous set to play, but in order to be Venom, you’ll need either Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power or Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice. The expansion will be available on Amazon in October and everywhere in November and retail at $14.99.

North Star Games has announced a major rebranding and new direction. Moving forward, the company will be NorthStar Gaming Studio—both getting rid of the space in the first word and adding “Studio” to the end—to reflect a new focus on hobby games. In explaining the move, company founder Dominic Crapuchettes said, “Over the years we’ve published exciting, award-winning titles catering to a wide variety of players—everything from party games to kid games to family games to digital apps. I love all types of games, but we were too small to be everything to everyone.” In 2021, they sold the Happy Planet brand to Exploding Kittens, and more recently licensed worldwide rights to the mass market party games Wits & Wagers and Say Anything to Mattel. The company also unveiled a new logo.

Unexpected Games and Asmodee announced 3000 Scoundrels, a competitive engine-building card game set in an alternate reality of the Old West where players use clear cards to construct one of the titular scoundrels.

Flatout Games has announced a follow-up to its extremely popular Point Salad, Point City, an engine-building card game. Point Salad was a GeekDad Game of the Year finalist, and we’re definitely looking forward to this iteration, due out next year. Point Salad is our featured image this week.

Keyforge: Adventures, originally released by FFG as print-and-play elements for the game, will soon have a commercial release that will include both the cards from the print-and-play version along with new cards. Limited quantities will be available at Gen Con, and the decks will be available everywhere later in the fall.

Gen Con is next week, and as a reminder, there will be no GeekDad presence this year. I hope that everyone who decides to attend will have a safe and fun convention, and I very much hope that we will all be able to go back to Indianapolis next year.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed since our last Re-Roll:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played:

Jonathan Liu played Psychic Pizza Deliverers Go to the Ghost Town, Dandelions, Turtle Splash, Dawn of Ulos, Everdell, The Initiative, Quacks of Quedlinburg, Roar-a-Saurus, Sherlock Express, Townsfolk Tussle, Bag of Chips, My Little Pony: Adventures in Equestria, and Transformers Deck-Building Game.

Michael Pistiolas played Hero Realms, The Lord of the Rings LCG, Sunny Day Sardines, Cascadia, Zombicide: Black Plague, and Azul.

Aaron Spurlock played Cartographers, Three Sisters, and Carcassonne South Seas.

Robin Brooks played Machi Koro, Azul, Undaunted, Quadropolis, 7 Wonders: Architects, Marvel Dice Throne, 0200Hours, Cascadia, Quiddler, Quadropolis, Red7, and Unmatched: Redemption Row.

