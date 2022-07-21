Review- ‘Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #1’

‘Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #1’ Writer: Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski Artist: Craig Rousseau Colorist: Dave Stewart Cover Artist: Matt Smith

The adventures experienced by the kid on the secret island are forgotten. The priests from our epic last romp have decided to hypnotize the protagonists and make them forget their adventure; the B.P.R.D. has decided to move from New Mexico to Connecticut; and, all we can say is that coming “back to normal” feels super boring.

So boring, in fact, that Young Hellboy feels feverish.

We are now aware that there is a cult hell-bent (excuse the pun) on annihilating Young Hellboy. They perceive him as the future Anung ung Rama, the destroyer of worlds, and feel, perhaps rightly so, that they must eliminate him.

This secret society has members everywhere and it seems that the kid will be in more danger than he can imagine, even inside the B.P.R.D itself.

Everything will take a new turn when a heroic figure beckons: his favorite superhero has appeared by his bedside, but, is this a dream? Or is the lobster-armed man of his comic strips really asking for him?

I am sorry to say, there are no velociraptors, vampires or giant space monsters in this particular issue. Hopefully, that will change over time!

‘Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death # 1’ is on sale since July 20, 2022

Publication Date: July 20, 2022

Format:FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00983 5 00111

Featured image by Craig Rousseau, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

