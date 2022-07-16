GeekDad Daily Deal: HP Business Chromebook

Get an amazing deal on a refurbished HP Business Chromebook. Today’s Daily Deal features Chrome OS, 2GB RAM, a 16GB SSD, and Wi-Fi. It also has a 9.5-hour battery life. That means you have everything you need to get through a typical workday. And if you want to add apps Google Chrome’s Web Store is just a click or two away. You can, of course, surf the web and watch videos on it, but we recommend not doing that if the boss is around. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



