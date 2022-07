The winner of the 2022 Spiel des Jahres, the prestigious German Game of the Year award, is Cascadia, published by Flatout Games and AEG. Designed by Randy Flynn with artwork by Beth Sobel, this tile-laying game was a GeekDad favorite as well, earning our GeekDad Approved seal and becoming one of our top 10 finalists for Game of the Year last year. Congratulations to the Cascadia team!

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print