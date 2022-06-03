Treat Your Geeky Dad to Some Great Gifts From Mondo This Father’s Day

Got a geeky dad, but you’re having a hard time figuring out what to get him for Father’s Day? Or perhaps you are a geeky dad, and you’re looking to drop some hints with your family about what you’d like this year? Either way, Mondo has you covered!

This Austin-based company makes posters, soundtracks, toys, apparel, books, games, and collectibles for all sorts of pop culture classics. Mondo recently sent me some of their items that they thought GeekDads might like a heck of a lot more than some boring old necktie. Let’s take a look!

The Matrix Resurrections – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP

Though the movie met with mixed critical reception, The Matrix Resurrections has a great soundtrack, composed by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.

Mondo’s own label, Mondo Music, has put out a 2 disc set, available in both 180-gram black vinyl or in the 180-gram digital rain vinyl which you can see pictured below. It’s available for $35.

GODZILLA MUSEUM: Gojira (1954)



Part of a small-scale statue line of Godzilla collectibles, this black and white statue from the original 1954 Godzilla, also known as Gojira in Japan, stands 8.25″ and is made from roto vinyl and PVC plastic.

It’s sculpted by Tufun Sezer, with paint by Hilary Arce. The tail attaches magnetically to Godzilla’s body, and there’s also a magnetic nameplate that attaches to the base. The smoking jet plane is a separate piece that fits in Godzilla’s claws. The Gojira statue is available for $120.

Doctor Doom Tiki Mug – Doomsday

Arguably the greatest comic book villain, Doctor Doom has yet to be satisfyingly brought to life on the silver screen. Yet.

Designed by Michael Bonnano and sculpted by Brian Oskins, this 20 oz stoneware ceramic piece holds 20 oz of your favorite beverage. The Doomsday variant of of the Doctor Doom Tiki Mug is finished with a jade glaze, and manufactured by Tiki Farm. There are two additional variants available, a comic book-like Four-Color Tiki Mug and a Metal Face metallic glaze. It’s available for $60.

Spider-Man: Spider-Gwen Statue Exclusive

On an alternate Earth in the Marvel multiverse, Gwen Stacey gains spider powers, and her best friend Peter Parker tragically dies.

Based on a sold-out art print by Phantom City Creative, this exclusive polystone statue stands 14.24″ tall. It has an interchangeable head and right arm for masked and unmasked looks and includes a scale pair of Gwen Stacey’s signature drumsticks. The artists who worked on the piece include Jason Wires Productions, Matthew Black, Mireya Romo-Bowen, Phantom City Creative, and Sara Diesel. It’s available for $150.

God of War – Kratos 1/6 Scale Deluxe Figure Exclusive

If you’re a fan of the God of War series of video games, then you’re no stranger to Kratos. And now, he’s an exclusive sixth-scale figure.

At 13″ in height and weighing in at a whopping 5 lbs, this is one solid action figure. He comes with a ton of accessories, too:

Regular Portrait

Rage Portrait

Mimir

Leviathan Axe

Blades of Chaos w/ chains x2

Shield (folded)

Shield (unfolded)

Knife and Sheath

Bag of Ash

Molded satchel pack

6 Different Interchangeable Hands

Figure Stand

Kratos has 25+ points of articulation and real fabric incorporated into his costume. He was designed, sculpted, fabricated, and painted by Bigshot Toyworks, Joe Allard, Mara Ancheta, and Ramirez Studios. He’s available for $235.

If nothing you’ve seen here strikes dad’s fancy, Mondo has a ton of other cool soundtracks, posters, and collectibles to choose from. Head over to the Mondo website to find that perfect Father’s Day gift.

