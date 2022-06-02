GeekDad Daily Deal: Trellick Tabletop Concrete Fire Pit

Time to make s’mores by the… coffee table? That’s right. Today’s Daily Deal, Trellick Tabletop Concrete Fire Pit, uses isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol to create a smokeless flame to give you 60-80 minutes of flame. It’s made of concrete, so it’s not going to transfer heat to whatever it’s sitting on. And because of how it’s designed, if you need to put the fire out before the fuel is used up, it can easily be extinguished. And once the seasons change again, you’ll have your own indoor fire source. Just keep it away from anything flammable, including pets. Children will need some supervision, too. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



