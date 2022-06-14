Review – DC Pride Tim Drake Special #1: A Robin’s Journey

DC Pride Tim Drake Special #1 – Meghan Fitzmartin, Writer; Belen Ortega, Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Artists; Alejandro Sanchez, Nick Filardi, Luis Guerrero, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Maybe the biggest news in DC’s push for LGBT representation in recent years was the coming-out story for Tim Drake, the longest-running character to join Team Rainbow. While Jon Kent got bigger headlines, Tim’s had a much longer catalog of stories—much of which involve ill-fated romances with various girls, which makes his new status as a bisexual man make a lot more sense. But many people might not have read those groundbreaking stories—they all played out in the Urban Legends anthology. So they’ve all been collected here in this oversized Pride Month special.

The first story, Sum of Our Parts, got attention right out of the gate for how date-like Tim’s reunion with his old high-school friend Bernard Dowd felt. The main plot, which had Bernard go missing and turn out to be involved with a strange S&M cult, never quite clicked with me. Bernard was a fun, eccentric character when he first appeared—an offbeat conspiracy theorist who spent much of his time trolling Tim. However, it did a good job of capturing Tim’s unease and confusion about what’s missing from his life—a feeling many people trying to figure out their identity when they might not even have a word for it yet can relate to.

The second story, by Alberto Albuquerque joining regular writer Meghan Fitzmartin on art, was a one-shot holiday story taking place in the aftermath of Fear State. With Batman brought to his lowest point and having lost just about every part of his network, Tim returns to Gotham to try to pull his adoptive father out of the depths. Tim and Bruce have probably the healthiest relationship of Batman and any of the Robins because they’re so similar, which is why this was such a refreshing tale. I appreciated that Tim’s coming out was such a non-event here—Bruce isn’t the emotional or affirming type, but he does want his kids to be happy, and he gets that across in simple language that feels very in-character.

Finally, Belen Ortega returns for a new story reuniting Tim with his Young Justice friends—which also serves as a preview for Fitzmartin’s upcoming Dark Crisis: Young Justice miniseries. Tim’s friendship with Conner and Bart has been one of his longest connections—almost as long as his bond with Stephanie, who also guest-stars here along with her fellow Batgirl Cass. Tim and Steph are forced to team up on a bizarre mystery involving a holographic elephant, which also means they have to actually talk for the first time since their breakup and Tim’s self-discovery. It’s a cute story and Steph’s reaction is exactly what I was hoping it would be (and I’m hoping it leads to some thinking on her part about Cass).

Overall, most of this book is reprints, but if it exposes these stories to a larger audience that’s a win, and Fitzmartin continues to prove herself a solid writer for Tim’s future. Looking forward to her next project.

