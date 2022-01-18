Review – Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #7 – The Last Battle

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #7 – Tom King, Writer; Bilquis Evely, Artist; Matheus Lopes, Colorist

Ray – 10/10

Ray: It’s the penultimate issue of King’s latest epic, and he’s put Kara and her companion through hell and back. But for this issue, they’re split up for the first time—and the choices they make may determine the entire course of the issue. The Brigands, commanding the brutal pirate ship Bonnie Prince Charlie, are in hot pursuit of their leader Krem—captured by Kara and Ruthye last issue. That means that Kara has to stand alone against one of the most powerful ships in the galaxy, bombarding her with enhanced cannonballs that cut through her Kryptonian defenses. But Ruthye might have an even harder task ahead of her—stationed on a nearby planet with Comet to guard her, she’s in charge of the bound Krem, who has the secret of how to save the poisoned Krypto in his head—and is determined to push his young captor to her limit until she either kills him or accidentally lets him go.

This is a story of warfare, one physical and one psychological. Narrated by Ruthye decades later about a tale from her youth, the story of Supergirl’s battle is put together second-hand since she wasn’t there. It’s interesting to see the slight discrepancies between the narration and the battle, but what comes across is probably the finest moment of Supergirl’s decades-long career and a brilliant companion to Superman’s own war on Warworld at the moment. But King is always at his best with character work, and the back-and-forth between villain and victim on the surface is fascinating. The reveal of exactly why Ruthye’s father was killed is one of the best illustrations of the banality of evil I’ve ever seen. With only one issue left, we’re headed towards a crucible for the girl as she’s tempted to cross a line, and Kara faces a far more literal battle for her life. Whatever the ending—and I expect it to be emotionally traumatizing—this is destined to be a classic.

