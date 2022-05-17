Review – The Flash #782: A Jailhouse Mystery

The Flash #782 – Jeremy Adams, Writer; Fernando Pasarin, Penciller; Matt Ryan, Inker; Jeromy Cox, Peter Pantazis, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: It’s hard to find a book that’s more pure fun right now than Jeremy Adams’ Flash. It doesn’t have the dense storytelling or larger issues of some books, but it embraces the spirit of the DCU in a way I haven’t seen for a long time. It could come right out of the ’90s in the best way. This issue continues the team-up of Wally and Wallace, and this duo has the best sibling energy I’ve seen in comics in a long time. The way they tease each other and snark is genuine and fun, but it doesn’t stop them from being a highly competent superhero team. This is on display when they foil an attack by B-list Rogue Girder, who has broken out of Iron Heights—and then work together to investigate the conspiracy coming out of the prison as the sinister Warden Wolfe makes his move for greater power in the city. It seems like Adams is building to a bigger Rogues story that will involve Iron Heights heavily.

But where this issue is equally compelling is in its use of the supporting cast. Wally’s co-workers are a lot of fun, but his family may be the best part of the whole series. Irey and Jai have often been written as too overly cute, but in this run they actually feel like real kids. It’s also great to see Jai have his powers back and get to participate in the adventures. And then there’s Linda’s fast-developing powers of her own, which seem to be an accidental result of the Speed Force being returned to Jai. She uses them in different ways than the rest of her family, but as a newcomer it’s becoming harder and harder for her to hide them. As the issue ends, Wally still doesn’t know—and might not for a while, as next issue begins a crossover with Dark Crisis as the search for Barry Allen begins. I’m sure that’ll be a compelling story, but I’m also hoping we don’t lose touch with what makes this book so great for the duration.

