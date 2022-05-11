Review- Cat + Gamer Vol. 1- Cuteness Maxed Out

Cat + Gamer Vol. 1 Writer, artist, Cover Artist: Wataru Nadatani Translator: Zack Davission

Meet Riko Kozakura, the nicest 29-year-old working girl you could ever imagine. Her coworkers call her “No Way in Hell” Kozakura; because she always seems in a rush to leave the office at 5 PM sharp, and declines any type of social interaction.

Is she reclusive? You bet! She is an experimented video gamer who lives for her RPGs and can splurge because of her hard earned day-work.

Suddenly, though, she takes in a stray cat. The ball of fur is filled with every cute trick imaginable, and the fun mix here is that Riko will consider herself a zero level pet owner right away, and decide to take on her video gamer ability to score a great relationship with her furry companion.

This will undoubtedly lead to humorous and fun situations where the two creatures (cat and video gamer) try to understand one another. Perhaps this will help to improve Kozakura’s world view, or the view outside her wonderful RPG world, at the very least. The cat will interfere her gaming habit with the maximum cuteness imaginable.

The cat’s point of view is drawn with a truly cat owner’s perspective, we give so many attributes to our darlings. I think any cat lover would be immediately drawn to this narrative, it is truly endearing and entertaining. Fast paced and simple in its premise, it can be read in one sitting.

‘Cat + Gamer Vol. 1’ is on sale since May 11, 2022

Genre: Manga, humor

Publication Date: May 11, 2022

Format: b&w, 192 pages; TPB

Price: $11.99

Age range: 12

ISBN-10: 1-50672-741-7

ISBN-13: 978-1-50672-741-7

Featured image by Wataru Nadatani, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

