How Geeky Was Your Holiday Haul?

It was a delightfully geeky holiday around the Denmead household. Themes of the season included Star Wars (go figure), lots of stuff for cooking, and some really neat and unexpected gifts. The massive Chewie InstantPot was put into use right away for our Christmas dinner, and I’m looking forward to reading Anthony Daniel’s book. My youngest son got be a Team Banzai shirt that I plan on wearing out. But how were your holidays? Did you get any particularly geeky presents? Share your geekiest gifts with us in the comments, or on social media!
