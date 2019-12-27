Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending December 27, 2019.

With lots and lots of folks off for the holidays, it’s a very slow news week.

Gaming News

Ars Technica, one of the few sites out there that doesn’t focus on board games and yet tends to get their “best of” lists right, has posted their “8 Best Board Game Apps of 2019.”

Next year, Asmodee will let us all lose that lovin’ feeling with the Top Gun Strategy Game, in which teams take on the roles of Maverick and Goose or Iceman and Slider in an “intense air combat training exercise.” The game is available for pre-order now.

From everyone here at GeekDad, I’d like to take a moment and wish everyone a very happy holiday season. I hope you got all of the games you asked for and will find plenty of time to play them. We’ll see you in 2020.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Will James played Kingdomino, Dungeons & Dragons, and Minecraft.

Michael Pistiolas played Mage Knight, Farkle, and Friday.

Greg Howley played Relative Insanity, Above and Below, and Galaxy Trucker.

Jonathan Liu played Pictionary Air, Letter Jam, Cerebria, Clank! Legacy, Founders of Gloomhaven, Time Chase, Crayne: Fractured Empire, Hunker, In Front of the Elevators, Sorcerer City, Wavelength, and Wooly Whammoth.

Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Marvel Fluxx, Sushi-Go!, Catan Card Game, Illuminati, and Mad-Libs.

I played Tiny Epic Mechs, My Story, and Parks, which is this week’s featured image.

