GeekDad Daily Deal: ‘Mokuru Card Game’

Play the game that takes as much skill as chance with today’s Daily Deal, Mokuru Card Game. Each card calls on you to complete a trick using the Mokuru pegs included with the game. If you show your expertise in handling various tasks you can become the Grand Master. But beware, everyone else wants to take you down a peg. Check out more details and choose between Limited, Special, and Super sets by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!