Geek Daily Deals February 15, 2020: 12 Quart Clear Container for Sous Vide Cooking or Visible Storage for Just $16!

See what you’re sous vide cooking with this 12 quart commercial-grade clear plastic container for just $16!

Lids that make this into a storage container are sold separately.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Plastic Space Saving Square Food Storage Container For Kitchen/Sous Vide/Food Prep, 12 Quart, Clear:

  • Quality Engineering – Its Commercial Grade, Break-Resistant, Polycarbonate Material Allows for Greater Durability, Product Visibility, and a Smooth Surface, Allowing for Easy cleaning.NOTE:there Is No Lid for the Product
  • Designed for Saving Space – Square Containers Store Up to 25% More on a Shelf Than Round Containers, Providing Compact Storage for Your Busy Kitchen.
  • Temperature Range – Made of FDA Compliant Materials, This Food Storage Container Is Dishwasher Safe and Able to Withstand Temperatures From -40 to 212 Degrees Fahrenheit.
  • IDEAL FOR SOUS VIDE – The high heat threshold and strong innovative design has made this the #1 Sous Vide Immersion Cooking container on
  • PERFECT SIZE FOR – Onions, Broccoli, Sweet Potatoes, Avocados, Apples, Oranges
  • LIDS AVAILABLE – Lid NOT Included. Compatible with Lids: FG652300WHT, 1980307, 1980308, 1980309, 1980310, and 1980311
  • MANY USE CONTAINER – While perfect for storing any food, these containers are also great for brining or marinating meats, as well as dry storage of cereals, rice, pasta, or trail mixes.

Get one for just $16 today!

 

