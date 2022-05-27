Preorders Open May 28th for New 2022 ELEGOO 3D Printers and Accessories

ELEGOO, one of the top creators of consumer 3D printers, recently announced its 2022 product lineup. They will be launching preorders with earlybird pricing for all their new machines and accessories this coming Saturday, May 28th, at 2 PM UTC (7 AM PDT) on their website.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Saturn 2 8K 10” MONO LCD MSLA Resin 3D Printer. This is the model replacing the ELEGOO Saturn, an excellent larger-form MSLA printer that I previously reviewed. 1000 units will be available for $500, a savings of $100 off the MSRP.

Neptune 3 FDM 3D Printer 220*220*280MM with self-leveling. This is an update of the Neptune 2 printer which I also reviewed. 3000 units will be available for $209.99, a savings of $10 off the MSRP.

Mars 3 4K 6.66” MONO LCD MSLA Resin 3D Printer. 1000 units are available for $320, a savings of $20 off the MSRP.

Mercury XS Bundle Washing and Curing Machine. The latest upgrade on the bundle I reviewed last year. 1500 units are available for $180, a savings of $20 off the MSRP.

PLA Filament Bundle for Neptune 3 FDM 3D Printer [5KG]. 1000 units are available for $70, a savings of $30 off the MSRP.

Various 1000g bottles of Resin. Each $10 off MSRP.

The most anticipated of all these items is the Saturn 2 printer, especially after the immense popularity of the original Saturn. Anticipate the preorders selling out, as they have for ELEGOO in the past. The Saturn 2 Early Bird printers are expected to ship in June 2022, as is the Neptune 3.

So if you’re interested, be sure to head over to the ELEGOO website for preorders. All of the items will show as “sold out” until the preorders become live on May 28th. And look for my future reviews of both the Saturn 2 and Neptune 3.

