GeekDad Daily Deal: OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Today’s Daily Deal, OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, is specifically engineered for your Apple devices. With up to five ways to charge your devices, this easy-to-use station will work with iPads, Apple Watch, iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Pencils to get them powered up and ready to go when you need them. Older, non-wireless charging devices can also be connected using the USB-A and USB-C ports. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



