GeekDad Daily Deal: 700C Carbon Fiber Road Bicycle

When people say “it’s just like riding a bike” I don’t think they meant this one. Today’s Daily Deal, a 700C Carbon Fiber Road Bicycle, is a lightweight 21.16 lb. (9.6 kg) wonder. Built out of T700 Carbon Fiber, it sports Shimano and Brand Pro hardware, internal cable routing, and Continental Ultra Sport II Tires. Think of it as an F1 race car where you are the engine. It comes in four distinct colors, so check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



