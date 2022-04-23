Take Home Lighting to the Next Level With the XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp

Lighting has changed so much in the past several years with the advent of smart lights. In our home, we have been adding more smart lights after our children started the process a couple of years ago. Smart lighting has primarily consisted of LED light bulbs that can be controlled remotely. You just install them where you would any other light bulb. However, now you can modernize your home décor with all of the convenience and features of smart lighting with the XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp.

What Is the XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp?

The XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp is a modern lamp with a unique double-sided lighting design. With three touch buttons on the stand, it’s easy to adjust the brightness and color temperature of both the white light on one side and the RGB light on the other side. This color-changing lamp brings warm white light, soft white light, natural white light, and 16 million colors, making it great for use as a reading light, a work light, and even ambient light. It can be used in a variety of settings including a living room, an office, and a bedroom. The XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp is currently available directly from the XMCOSY+ store on Amazon for the suggested retail price of $89.99. Currently, you can save nearly $40 on the price by using a coupon included with the link as well as Prime Savings for members of Amazon Prime.

Product Components and Features

The XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp comes with the following:

1 LED lampshade

4 Sections of the pole, pre-wired

1 Lamp base

1 Power adapter with cable

1 User manual

The XMCOSY+ App is available for free from the App Store or Google Play. A QR code in the user manual can be scanned to easily download the app.

Here are some of the features of the smart floor lamp.

Double-side lighting, 2400 Lumens, 2700K-6400K, dimmable white & 16 million colors

Three ways to control: touch control, app control, and voice control (Works with Alexa & Google Assistant)

Several different functions: 14 preset scenes and custom mode, music sync, schedule, plan, timer.

2.2 kg heavy base which helps keep it from tipping over.

66-inch height which provides more lighting for a room.

How to Use the XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp

The XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp is easy to assemble. Start off by connecting the four pole pieces together. They already have a power cord running through them, so all you need to do is screw each pole section into the next section. Plug the connectors in the top of the pole and the lampshade together, and then screw the lampshade onto the assembled pole. Next, screw the bottom of the pole into the base of the lamp. Connect the power cord connector on the adapter into the connector at the base, and then plug the adapter into an electrical outlet. You are now ready to use the smart floor lamp.

There are three buttons on the lamp pole. The top button turns the lamp on and off. The middle button controls the RGB-colored light. Short touches cycle through 7 different static colors as well as two dynamic functions. Jump quickly changes from one color to the next while Breathe fades from one color to the next. A long touch will let you adjust the brightness of the static colors or the speed of the change in dynamic mode. To turn on or off just the RGB light, give the middle button two quick touches. The bottom button controls the white light. Short touches let you cycle through 5 different temperatures of white light while a long touch adjusts the brightness. Two quick touches turn on or off just the white light.

The lampshade can be rotated around 350 degrees and be tilted up or down 180 degrees. This lets you adjust the angle of the light as well as determine whether you want white or colored lights on top or bottom. For example, you may want the white light down and colored up for use as a reading light. On the other hand, by putting the white light up, you can illuminate a larger area of the room. By combining both white and colored lights, you can create some great effects on the walls and ceiling.

Once you install the app and complete the registration, you can then connect the lamp to your Wi-Fi network. The app walks you through the process. Once connected, the smart floor lamp can then be paired with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, which allows for voice control of the lamp. Within the app, you can directly control the light by choosing the brightness and temperature of the white light and the precise color you desire from the RGB light. In scene mode, you can select from 14 different combinations of colors and dynamic settings. Four of the scenes are preset temperatures for the white light. You can even create your own custom scene. The Plan function lets you create a custom light mode for when you wake up as well as fall asleep. You set the time as well as duration from 5 minutes to 2 hours for the smart floor lamp to fade in or fade out. You can even choose the color or temperature of the light at those times. A Timer feature lets you set an amount of time until the lamp turns off on its own. The Schedule mode lets you set a time, light color/temperature, and whether you want to turn it on or off. Finally, the Music function causes the light to change colors in sync with music using the microphone on your connected smart device.

Why You Should Get the XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp

I am very impressed by the XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp. It was very easy to set up and connect to my network as well as pair with my Amazon Alexa account. This makes it extremely easy to use. When I walk into the room, I just tell Alexa what type of lighting I want and the light responds. This is great when I want to dim the light or turn it off to watch the television or need some brighter light for reading. The design and appearance of the lamp are simple and functional, allowing it to be used in a variety of settings. I like the ability to rotate the lampshade around without having to move the base and pole so I can get light where I need it. The ability to change the angle of the lampshade lets you customize it easily for different purposes. The additional features found in the app make the XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp even more useful. The Schedule function is great when you are away but want to appear to outsiders that you are home. If you are looking to bring smart lighting into your home, or add more to what you already have, then I recommend the XMCOSY+ Smart Floor Lamp. My family enjoys using it and I am sure yours will too.

