Robots Don’t Joke (But Kelli Welli Does)

There must be something in the water in the Pacific Northwest. Kelli Welli joins the host of notable talents from the region, such as Red Yarn, Johnny Bregar, and Recess Monkey. Robots Don’t Tell Jokes features her take on traditional material, such as “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” “Five Little Ducks,” and “Five Little Frogs.” She also exhibits her range with opera (“Stinky Shoe Reprise”), Irish punk (“Stinky Shoe”), and the country-tinged “Dognado,” where her home is overtaken by convivial canines. And Kelli puts the family in family music with appearances by her own kids. Robots Don’t Tell Jokes, but there’s something funny going on and Kelli wants to make sure your children are a part of it.
Robots Don’t Tell Jokes is available on Kelli Welli’s website, Amazon, Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.
Here is the video for Kelli Welli’s song, “Rainbow Love Song”: