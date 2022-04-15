Review — ‘Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid’ Issue #3: “Blood Wings”

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist) | David Petersen (Cover Artist)

Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid issue #3 continues with more fantastic classic Usagi reprints, now in full color, and this one picks up on a previous (and quite long) story arc, The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy.

This is the first part of two. In “Blood Wings,” Usagi stumbles upon an eerily victimized peasant who is bloodless and dead in the middle of an open field. Who was he, and what is going on?

Even more importantly, will vampires become a part of the Usagi lore? They do exist in Japanese folklore, after all.

However, the Chi no Tsubasa, or Blood Wings, of the Komori clan are not vampires, they are ninjas from a bat clan! (I think this is way better, especially since their blades are on their wings and can slice you up from the sky…)

The sleazy lord Hebi is behind the conspiracy and wants to steal gold from a nearby mine to appease Lord Hijjki. Lord Hebi has already betrayed the Neko Clan, and the conspiracy that Usagi helped uncover has left him penniless.

This lord is the natural enemy of Usagi (serpent vs. bunny) and poses a stark contrast to our hero with his power and ambition.

The mighty forces of the bat clan quickly surpass Usagi; they even end up kidnapping him for interrogation purposes. Will he be able to survive?

Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid issue #3 is available in March 2022.

AVAILABLE: March 2022

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

