‘Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club’ #5 – A Fitting Wrap Up

Mariana Ruiz

Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson, Christopher Mitten Artist: Ben Stenbeck Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Michelle Madsen Cover Artist: Mike Mignola, Christopher Mitten, Dave Stewart

The Silver Lantern Club, at least as Uncle Simon tells it, was the great savior of England back in the day.

The fifth issue wraps all the drunken tales and offers a glimpse of what the combined forces of all the characters might have been able to pull off.

With werewolves, paranormal entities, demons trapped in gadgets, and a diverse cast of smoking, beer drinking, rowdy women, this was definitely a fun ride.

To close the issues, we must face one current problem (a 1970s invocation), where professor Bruttenholm is looking for something but cannot quite place it.

So Uncle Simon staggers out of the bar to offer help. Of course this will come as a reminiscence of one time where the combined forces of the entire Silver Lantern Club were required. This is the first glimpse we will get of the rift that ultimately will bring havoc to humanity in the B.P.R.D. distant future.

And to Sir Edward Grey’s satisfaction, the Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra is indeed behind this rift, because their insatiable quest for supernatural power kept driving them.

‘Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club # 5’ is on sale since March 30, 2022.

Publication Date: March 30, 2022
Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries
Price: $3.99
UPC: 7 61568 00872 2 00511
Genre: Action/Adventure, Horror

Featured image by Christopher Mitten, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

