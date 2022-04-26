Review – The Joker #14: Last Rites

The Joker #14 – James Tynion IV, Alex Paknadel, Writers; Giuseppe Camuncoli/Cam Smith, Vasco Georgiev, Artists; Arif Prianto, Rain Beredo, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: I’m not sure if James Tynion IV’s Joker run was supposed to end with #15 all along, but with him departing the company for the most part, this final act has felt a little rushed. After last issue focusing heavily on Vengeance, much of this final act is told in flashback. The deranged Sampson family has been foiled, the sick cannibal dinner interrupted. Bane and Vengeance have it out, and the truth of Bane’s survival is revealed—as part of an elaborate conspiracy dating all the way back to the first regular title Tynion wrote at DC. There’s a lot of exposition here, but it’s never boring or unnecessary. It feels like a puzzle box unwinding, but it’s hard to miss that most of the last two issues have been told in somewhat abnormal formats that move the story along a little more briskly.

What’s also unavoidable is the fact that to get here, Jim Gordon has burned just about everyone in his way. The authorities, his own daughter, and even Batman don’t particularly trust him anymore. And then there’s a massive unanswered question—where is the Joker? We see Jim take him hostage and apprehend him in the middle of a battle for survival, and we see Jim return to Gotham without him in tow. We’ve seen rifts between Batman and Gordon before, but it’s usually because Batman crosses a line. This is the first time we’ve seen Gordon take that step over the line, and it’s a compelling final cliffhanger before this series wraps up for now in two months. But whatever it is, I’m guessing Joker will be right where they leave him.

Surprisingly, the Punchline backup switches creative teams this month after the main story of her trial switched focus last month. Written by Alex Paknadel, this story focuses on a young soldier who was taken hostage in combat and suffered horrible abuse, only to come back mentally scarred. After losing her marriage and her profession, she wound up on the street—and became prey for Punchline’s sick experimentations. Now transformed into something disturbing, she seeks out her former tormentor in a story that seems to set up a new status quo for Punchline. It has some disturbing moments, but it’s a little too short to really set up what comes next, and this is just a done-in-one.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



