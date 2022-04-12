Review – Batman ’89 #5: Split Decision

Batman ‘89 #5 – Sam Hamm, Writer; Joe Quinones, Artist; Leonardo Ito, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: It’s been a while since we got an issue of Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones’ thriller, and the return doesn’t disappoint at all. Now that Batman has a new Robin in original character Drake Winston, the awkward partners are off on the trail of Harvey Dent. The newly renamed Two-Face is looking to take over Gotham’s crime scene for unknown purposes, and quickly manages to get most of the former Joker acolytes on his side. One thing that really impresses me with this book is the way it manages to depict Two-Face’s duality in a way few writers do. This is a strong depiction of someone genuinely at war with himself, and the tension with each coin-flip is impressive. And there are indications that while Two-Face is the main threat here, Harvey Dent may never have been all that stable either. The addition of Catwoman to this stew only makes it more intense.

Also impressive is the way that Hamm manages to drive home just what a rift is caused by Dent’s turn to the dark side. He’s always been close to various characters in the Bat-verse, but here he’s in many ways the glue holding several groups together. Barbara Gordon in particular is torn between her loyalty to the law and her loyalty to the man she loves. This take on Commissioner Gordon might be a little controversial—he’s probably the most cowardly and feckless version we’ve seen—but this issue shows he has a little more self-awareness, both when he talks to his daughter and when he confronts Dent. This issue also shows just how few characters are safe, as Hamm and Quinones are pretty clearly playing for keeps. The final page finally sets up our final showdown, and I think this could go down as one of the best Two-Face stories in years. I’m hoping we see follow-ups in this universe down the line.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

