Review – The Nice House on the Lake #7: Begin Again

The Nice House on the Lake #7 – James Tynion IV, Writer; Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 10/10

Ray: A lot has changed since The Nice House on the Lake went on an extended hiatus—including the writer leaving DC for Substack. But it’s no surprise that DC couldn’t wait to have it back, as it continues to be the best horror story to hit comics in years. The story of a mysterious man named Walter who gathered his old friends from high school, college, and beyond at his large lake house—only to reveal they were there to survive the end of the world—has taken many twists, but none more than the last issue’s cliffhanger. After his plans were exposed by the mysterious, isolated Reg, Walter’s true nature was revealed—and he then pulled a factory reset on the crew, erasing their memories and putting them back at the beginning. But this time a few things are different. Reg is among the main crew—and so is Walter, as the puppetmaster engages with his friends and makes sure to keep them on track and away from the wrong questions.

But for every question that’s answered, new ones are asked. Walter makes a terrific antagonist, as on one hand he’s a terrifying entity far beyond human abilities, but on the other he’s incredibly human. He’s a weak, grasping man angry at the fact that his life didn’t turn out like he wanted, so he’s trying to create his ideal world by force and manipulation—no matter who he has to erase. And just like the first time, there’s someone who doesn’t fit into his new vision. That would be Norah, the strong, intelligent trans woman who nearly got maimed way back in the first issue. The scenes of her isolation in this issue are chilling, and the scenes where Walter approaches her to try to keep her happy in her gilded cage are infuriating. Tynion and Martinez Bueno have jacked the tension up to eleven right out of the gate, and if the second half is as strong as the first, this is guaranteed to be a modern comic classic.

