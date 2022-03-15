Review: ′Norse Mythology III, Issue #2′: The Death of Balder

Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell, Artist: David Rubín, Colorist: David Rubín, Cover Artist: P. Craig Russell

Norse Mythology III, Issue #2 will summarize easily what happened with the giants and their new encounter with Thor. If you would be a mother giantess, Thor would be the boogey man for your gigantic sons: he is small, fierce, and merciless, and loves to bash the heads of his enemies. Dear giant, beware of him!

Up next comes a tale that can be seen from a romantic side and also from a mythological side: the death of the most beloved of the Aesir, Balder. He was content and beautiful, he had a loving wife and people appreciated him.

However, his nights where plagued by nightmares, that prominently featured a wolf swallowing the moon, and the end of all things, Ragnarok. This is the time when the gods did not know about Ragnarok, and Odin is the one that sets off to find out what Balder′s dreams mean. In doing so, he marches to the very end of the world.

The answers found near the realm of the dead will not appease Odin. Because prophecies are tricky, and not even gods can change their outcome. They must happen. And, perhaps, Balder would die because of his dreams, because of what Loki will have in store for him.

The journey would be as important as the destination. So, with a heavy heart, Odin returns to the Aesir, to see and to live what cannot be stopped.

Norse Mythology III, Issue #2 is on sale since March 09, 2022

Publication Date: March 09, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00910 1 00211

Featured image by David Rubín, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

.

