Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending March 25, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending March 25, 2022.

Gaming News

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played this week:

Paul Benson played Libertalia: Winds of Galecrest, Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated, Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage, and Dungeons & Dragons Ghosts of Saltmarsh.

Jonathan Liu played Decorum, Lost Ruins of Arnak: Expedition Leaders, and Unsettled.

Robin Brooks played Lord of the Rings LCG.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Mice and Mystics, G.I. Joe Deck Building Game, and Massive Darkness 2.

