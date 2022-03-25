Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending March 25, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending March 25, 2022.
Gaming News
- More game companies are raising money to help the people of Ukraine. Clash of Decks is offering a “pay want you want” campaign that will include a starter deck and a special “Ukraining Champion” card, with proceeds being donated to the Red Cross. Gamewright is selling a “The Golden Gate of Kyiv” for their game Happy City, with proceeds going to the Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Grand Gamers Guild has created a special Ukraining Ambassador card for Endangered, with proceeds going to The International Rescue Committee. Modiphius’ Roll vs Evil charity organization is hosting a special event this Saturday, March 26, where they are encouraging people to play games—any game—and collect money, which should then be forwarded to Roll vs Evil, who will, in turn, give the money to charities helping the people of Ukraine. Endangered is our featured image this week.
- In related charity news, hit D&D show Critical Roll is teaming up with late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert to raise money for Red Nose Day, a non-profit that supports children. In Choose Stephen Colbert’s Adventure … Again, Matthew Mercer will be DM for a one-shot D&D scenario for Colbert. Fans can go online to Tilltify and make donates, along with voting for aspects of the adventure. The choices that receive the most donations will be incorporated into the game, which will be aired on April 28th. As of this writing, the event has already raised almost $43,000.
- Actor Chris Pine, one of the stars of the long-delayed D&D movie, did an interview with Collider about it, in which he described the movie as “Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it’s somewhere in that ballpark.” The movie won’t be out for another year, so the internet has a lot of time to parse that one out.
- It seems that stories on Charizard cards selling for ridiculous amounts are becoming a weekly thing here. This week’s entry is one that sold for $420,000, which amazingly is only the third-highest price ever paid for the card.
- Wizards of the Coast is testing a new recycling program for MTG boosters. No, it isn’t a way to get rid of all of those land cards. Instead, players will be able to take the plastic wrappers for boosters and deposit them in receptacles at certain stores, which will, in turn, return them to WotC partner Terracycle for recycling.
- Prolific designer Reiner Knizia has a new legacy game coming soon. In My Island, a follow-up to My City, players will attempt to develop an entire island over 24 sessions. No other details, including a release date, are yet available.
- AEG will have a representative at Washingcon in the DC area this Saturday, April 26, and will be hosting a Pitch Day. They are looking for short, 15-20 minute pitches. Badges for the con are still available.
- Yet another game based on Dune is coming soon. Gale Force Nine has announced Arrakis: Dawn of the Freeman, a game set before the events in the original novel. The game is due out sometime later this year.
GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews
Here’s what we reviewed this week:
Paul Benson reviewed Sandy Petersen’s Cthulhu Mythos: Brown Jenkin Pocket 5e Edition and the Origins Board Game Coffee Table.
Jonathan Liu reviewed Fire for Light.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played this week:
Paul Benson played Libertalia: Winds of Galecrest, Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated, Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage, and Dungeons & Dragons Ghosts of Saltmarsh.
Jonathan Liu played Decorum, Lost Ruins of Arnak: Expedition Leaders, and Unsettled.
Robin Brooks played Lord of the Rings LCG.
Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Mice and Mystics, G.I. Joe Deck Building Game, and Massive Darkness 2.