Get Ready for the Origins Board Game Coffee Table Kickstarter Campaign

In 2020, Game Theory Tables launched the Origins Board Game Table to great acclaim. I myself reviewed the table, and since then, all of my board games are played and reviewed on it.

However, while not everyone has room for a full-sized board game table, they still want to have the same kind of gaming experience you get on one.

Enter the Origins Board Game Coffee Table

The Origins Board Game Coffee Table has an expandable playing surface. While the table itself is 47″ wide, you can play on a playing surface as big as 62″ wide. At the Kickstarter campaign launch, it will be available in 3 different finishes.

Additionally, in the Kickstarter there will be new upgrades and accessories available for the full-size Origins Game Table:

Origins Board Game Table Season 2 Kickstarter

The Season 2 Kickstarter campaign for the Origins Board Game Coffee Table and 2022 Origins Board Game Table upgrades will launch on Tuesday, March 29th. You can sign up for an alert for the campaign launch here.

If you’d prefer a full-sized gaming table, preorders for new units of the Origins Game Table are still available at a 10% discount, and will start shipping in July.

And expect to see a review of the new Origins Board Game Coffee Table here on GeekDad next week, when the Kickstarter campaign launches!

