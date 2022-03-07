Pay Attention to Formidable Vegetable; See Twinkle Time Live in LA

Mother Nature’s best musical friends Formidable Vegetable have released a brief slice of commentary with their latest tune and video, “Short Attention Span.” Led by ukulele-strumming ecological troubadour Charlie Mgee, the band is prepping an upcoming EP for 8 Lb Gorilla Records. In the meantime, they seek to point out the virtues of living “IRL” (in real life) as opposed to focusing your attentions on devices. These convenient gadgets are helpful but have come to monopolize our time and subvert our interactive experiences. It only takes a minute to view below, and you can stream the song on Spotify.

It only took a few decades, but Twinkle Time (Alitzah Dallas) is returning to the La Mirada Theater, where she made her professional stage debut at 7 years old (playing Bielke in a production of Fiddler on the Roof). Twinkle won’t be singing any of those Tony Award-winning songs (unless heavily coaxed and prepped to sing one in Spanish), but she’s pumped to headline her first live indoor showcase for kids in more than two years on Saturday, March 13.

Twinkle’s full high energy ensemble was all dressed up and ready to go when the pandemic hit in March 2020. Now they are gleefully fulfilling their contractual obligation as part of the theater’s Programs for Young Audiences series. Fully vaccinated guests will be allowed to unmask indoors. Guests that are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a well-fitting mask while indoors. Everyone five years old an dup must show proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours (2 days) of the performance for PCR tests; or, for antigen tests, taken within 24 hours (1 day) of your performance time. Tickets are $12 each for two separate performances (1 PM and 3:30 PM). To order tickets, call the box office at (562) 944.9801 or place your order directly through their website.

Here is one of Twinkle’s bilingual educational YouTube shows:

