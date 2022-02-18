Songs of Love From Alphabet Rockers & Mista Cookie Jar and Sonia De Los Santos

The Alphabet Rockers are once again in the running for a Grammy for Best Children’s Album through their participation on All One Tribe from the One Tribe Collective. They’ve teamed with a master of kindie collaboration, Mista Cookie Jar (C.J. Pizarro), on “The Word Is Love.” CJ and Kaitlin McGaw and Tommy Shepherd (the Rockers) deliver a fresh slice of kid-hop with a message of the power of positivity:
Love is way more than the fabric we fit in
We rep these colors every shade of our melanin
We say what’s not fair without fear of tellin em
(that’s love) It’s not a secret that we’re keeping
It’s the password that keeps mean words from creeping
Grab “The Word Is Love” from Spotify, Amazon, or Apple Music.
