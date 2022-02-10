Review- ‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957’- Forgotten Lives

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.D 1975 Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson Artist: Stephen Green Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Dave Stewart Cover Artist: Laurence Campbell

Hellboy and Professor Trevor Bruttenholm team up in New York, where a ghost is haunting the infamous potter’s field in Hart Island.

A potter’s or pauper’s field is where the destitute got buried. Back in the day, this island held an impressive million people buried there (I’m not clear if they are continuing to do so). According to Wikipedia, burials on Hart Island included individuals who were not claimed by their families or did not have private funerals; the homeless and the indigent; and mass burials of disease victims.

What kind of trace do we leave behind when we are gone?

That is what professor Bruttenholm asks himself when they go to an auction, to try and see if something left by the destitute can be traced to the ghost that now eerily haunts the land.

I think this place will continue to get different types of esoteric attached to it, because the elements are all there: an island near the Bronx, with so much dark history and weird uses? Definitely haunted.

On the plus side, Hellboy gets a card of his favorite character…

Publication Date: February 09, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages, One-shot

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00876 0 00111

Genre: Horror, Crime, Action/Adventure

Featured image by Laurence Campbell, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

