New Kids Music, Videos from Claudia Gunn, Todd’n’Tina, and Daria

Television had Game of Thrones. Film had The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Kids music has Claudia Robin Gunn‘s series of songs about the seasons. The latest, “Winter Snow” showcases two blue penguins frolicking in the middle of winter. They look at snowflakes, go ice fishing, shovel out their car, and have a snowball fight. Don’t worry for these critters – they were blue in the previous videos, so the extreme cold didn’t turn them blue. You can find more of Claudia’s music on her Soundcloud page, including her “Sing Through the Year” collection of tunes. Here is the debut video for “Winter Snow”:

Minneapolis-based Todd’n’Tina (songwriter Todd Millenacker and educator Krissy Mondelli) have released a new video for their song, “Silly String,” featuring a classroom of kids with containers of the multi-colored string spray. What could possibly go wrong? Bilingual folk singer Daria Marmaluk-Hajioannou celebrates first responders with her pandemic kids song, “Thanks to the Doctors and Nurses.” The tireless, thankless work done to protect families in the world community motivated Daria to write an inspirational anthem, in the tradition of her idols such as Ella Jenkins, Raffi, and Pete Seeger. Daria spent her pandemic running virtual workshops with children around the world. While working with a group of immigrant children in Australia learning English as a second language, Daria was galvanized to compose “Thanks To The Doctors And Nurses,” based on those kids’ sincere expressions of gratitude for the professionals who had “saved their lives.” Ancillary materials for “Thanks to the Doctors and Nurses” are available for families and educational programs on the Teachers Pay Teachers website. You can download lyric sheets, a karaoke version, posters, and thank you cards for classroom use that can be personalized to thank specific doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals.

