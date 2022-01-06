SOLO Secure’s CES 2022 Offerings Promise Safety on the Go

As many of you know, the annual Consumer Electronics Show, commonly known as CES, has just begun in Las Vegas this week.
Among all of the many products on display there this year, SOLO Secure is introducing a mobile security device, the SOLO Backpacker, that works together with their AI-enabled public safety platform.
SOLO Backpacker
This consumer-focused smartphone case is a secure way to store your ID, credit cards, and cash. It only opens with your fingerprint on the biometric scanner, or via facial recognition using the SOLOSecure app. Some of its features include:
- Secure Self-locking Mechanisms
- Drop-resistant Hardshell Case
- Stores up to 3 Cards
- Voice Activated
- Patented Secure Technology
- Battery Powered Personal ID Mechanism to Open Case
- Alarm System to Prevent Theft
SOLOSecure App
The SOLOSecure App is a smart safety platform designed to assist you in understanding, navigating, and overcoming safety risks wherever you go. According to SOLO Secure CEO Nate Ramanathan:
Until now, millions of people have lacked the adequate information to identify, avoid and address personal security threats. SOLO Secure provides consumers and security professionals with the most accurate real-time assessment to successfully manage one’s situational environments, both consciously and autonomously, using the latest breakthroughs in AI, connectivity and biometrics… Ultimately, the greatest benefit of SOLO Secure personal security technology is fulfilling the inherent needs of all people, which are situational awareness, personal confidence and connection to others.
Here are some of the app’s features:
- Curated Safety News Feed Based on Your Location
- Join and Create Community Groups
- Community Focused With Safety Tips
- Connectivity With SOLO Tribe of Products
- SOS System to Contact Help
Additionally, SOLO Secure is introducing a device for security professionals called the SOLO Blade, which is a biometrically controlled knife for self-defense that limits activation and use only to the owner.
If you’re interested in finding out more about the SOLO Secure products just announced at CES, you can head over to the SOLO Secure CES page.