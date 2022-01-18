Review – Blue and Gold #5: Return of the Time Master

Blue and Gold #5 – Dan Jurgens, Writer; Ryan Sook, Artist; Steve Buccellato, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This has been one of the most pleasant, offbeat surprises out of DC in a while, as Dan Jurgens gets the band back together for a suitably absurd adventure. Booster and Beetle have started their own business, a superhero help-for-hire operation (that’s oddly similar to the one in One-Star Squadron, but less humiliating for those working for it). They’ve even got a whole line of people lined up to get their help, thanks to an active social media presence. But they also have a new arch-nemesis in Omnizon, a cruel madwoman of an alien invader who seems to burst in at the most inconvenient times and destroy half a city. Her constant presence is a little distracting and I don’t find her all that interesting, but her utter persistence can be sort of funny. Still, Jurgens and Sook are at their best when they embrace the comedy of the series, like a double-page spread of all the weirdos lined up to meet them.

Jurgens has obviously done a lot of work with these two before, and he calls on a lot of that for this series. Finally, halfway in, we get the return of Rip Hunter, Booster’s future son and influential Time Master, as he has to cut short a very important trip to the 1960s to bail his dad out of trouble. Again. Rip actually takes himself seriously, which makes him a great player to bounce off these two. The mystery of Omnizon finally comes to a head at the end of the issue, as we find out who she’s working for and why exactly she thinks her planet owns Earth. And naturally, Booster and Beetle take a bad situation and make it worse by the end. The stakes in this series are high, but it never takes itself too seriously. Jurgens has been writing DC comics for over thirty years now, and is a great example of how these companies have legends still able to deliver A-tier work.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

