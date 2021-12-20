Quick Hits: Strawbitty Yops, Jackie B and the Mini Band, and Ruth and Emilia

Inclusion means everyone, and Strawbitty Yops are all-in. Woody Hill and Cindy Haws-Rice have made music together for nearly 20 years. The Austin, Texas duo are all about songwriting that empowers children and makes them part of the process. Strawbitty Yops (just try googling that term) is a queer-identified family band featuring them, keyboard player Jimmie Estrada, percussionist Salina Estrada, singer Melanie Rose, and Cindy’s kids Autumn and Theo. Their new holiday song, “Winter Magic,” talks about the delights of sharing an annual family celebration and all its traditions and festivities. You can download the song from Amazon or Apple Music. Here is the video:

Speaking of interactive children’s music, New Zealand singer-songwriter Jackie Bristow devised Jackie B and The Mini Band during the lockdown, featuring seven Wakatipu kids aged 7 to 10 innovative musical “lockdown” project by New Zealand-based international singer-songwriter Jackie Bristow has inspired a Christmas collaboration with a group of young Wakatipu singers from Southwest New Zealand. Their original eight-song EP is coming in January from 8 Pound Gorilla Records. In the meantime, we have their first single,”It’s Christmas.” Truly an international recording, the vocals were recorded in St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Arrowtown, the backing music was recorded and produced in Nashville, and the entire track was mastered at Studios 301 in Sydney, Australia. You can download the song from Amazon, Apple Music, or Spotify.

I confess that real-world responsibilities (such as running a book sale with 30,000 items) precluded me from doing a ton of writing just prior to Hanukkah, so I missed promoting Ruth and Emilia‘s new video for their “Dreidel Sing Along,” featuring Ruth as a dancing dreidel. But even as the holiday has passed, you can still view the song throughout the holiday season! You can grab the song from Amazon or Apple Music and the video is below.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



