Keep an Eye on Your Home With the EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera

Home security is a concern for many people. Security cameras have become more common both on the exterior of homes as well as inside. However, the can be unsightly, especially when placed inside one’s living space. EZVIZ has solved this issue with their C6W Smart Home Camera that not only looks stylish but is very effective and offers privacy features.

What Is the EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera?

The EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera is one of the latest products from EZVIZ, a company that specializes in smart devices. This camera can be set on a shelf, counter, mantle, or even mounted to a surface in order to provide interior security and surveillance. Video can be recorded internally onto a memory card or to the company’s CloudPlay service. You can even record snapshots or videos to your phone while viewing live. The camera offers several useful features and settings including a privacy mode. The EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera has a suggested retail price of $89.99, but it is currently available for $69.99 directly from Amazon.

What’s in the Box?

The EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera includes the following:

C6W Camera

3-Meter Power Cable

Power Adapter

Drill Template

Base

Screw Kit

Quick Start Guide

How to Use the EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera

The EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera is very easy to set up and start using. Begin by determining a location to position the camera. Plug in the power cable to the power adaptor, which is then plugged into an electrical outlet. Continue by downloading the EZVIZ app from either the App Store or Google Play onto a smartphone or other device. Once installed, open the app and register an EZVIZ account. Once logged into your account, add the C6W to your account by pressing the + button and then scanning the QR code either from the quick start guide or on the device itself. Now follow the directions in the app to connect the camera to your Wi-Fi network. You can also connect it directly to your network by plugging a LAN cable into the ethernet port at the back of the camera.

For internal storage, you can insert a micro SD card (up to 256 GB) into the slot in the back. Using the app, you can adjust the settings to your preferences. These include turning the audio on or off, activating the status light, and activating the IR light for low light conditions. You can also set alarm notifications to be notified 24/7 when motion is detected in the set area or during the time set in the notification schedule. For example, you may want to set it to notify you only when motion is detected while you are at work and not when you are usually at home. You can even set the detection area and sensitivity. There is also an auto-tracking feature that can be used with the Ultra HD setting. This causes the camera to zoom in and follow the movement of people and pets.

When viewing the camera live from your device, you can take control of it with several different functions. Using the pan and tilt feature, you can change the camera using arrow buttons on your screen. You can even use the camera to communicate with people near it by activating the talk function. The ability to take a snapshot of the scene or record a video can also be triggered from your device. The 360-degree picture function rotates the camera and takes an image by panning through the complete motion from left to right. Then by clicking on a point on the picture, the camera will automatically focus on that area. You can even connect it to detection devices so that, when those devices are triggered, the camera tracks to that location. Finally, the privacy mode feature not only turns off the camera but also tilts the camera so the lens is facing inside the housing so it cannot see anything at all.

Why You Should Get EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera

The EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera is an inexpensive means for providing some security for your home. The alarm notification setting not only lets you set a schedule for notification but also lets you customize whether it responds to human shapes or any image change. Then you can set the device alarm mode to silent, soft where the camera sets up a gentle reminder when triggered or when set to intensive, it sends out a louder warning sound that could deter intruders. It will also send a notice to your phone along with an image captured by the camera. The ability to choose between a human shape or any image change can be useful when you have pets at home and don’t want to be alerted every time they move in front of the camera.

In addition to security, the EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera is also great for monitoring your pets or children. The IR mode works great in a low-light situation such as viewing a sleeping baby without going into the room and disturbing their slumber. The IR night vision works up to 33 feet away from the camera. The C6W Camera also uses sensor-based True-WDR technology to eliminate overexposure or underexposure in high-contrast scenes, providing evenly-bright images at light levels from bright to dim. EZVIZ offers their CloudPlay service to record video recordings from your camera. Prices vary depending on your country as well as the plan. In the United States, plans start at $4.99 monthly or $49.99 yearly for 3-days’ worth of video history. This can be increased to 7-days or even 30-days of history for higher costs. However, if you don’t want to subscribe to the service, you can also install a micro-SD card into the camera to record video. The C6W is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It can be operated by simply speaking to the third-party voice assistants for tasks such as turning off motion detection when you arrive home or displaying the video feed on a smart home display.

After using the EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera for a couple of weeks, I am impressed with the quality and the features it includes for the price. The IR night vision works great as does the alarm notifications. It is also very effective at tracking movement. I like how the privacy mode actually moves the camera lens so it cannot physically see anything. This provides some peace of mind. In fact, I leave the camera in privacy mode while I am home. Whether used by itself or along with other devices as part of a security system, the EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera blends in well with most home décor. If you are looking for a smart home camera for security or just for keeping an eye on children or pets, I recommend you consider the EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera. It is a great deal at only $69.99 from Amazon.

For more information about the EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera, visit the EZVIZ website.

Here is a video showing the EZVIZ C6W Smart Home Camera at work.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

