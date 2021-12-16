Agatha Christie’s Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge Game

Hunt A Killer creates an amazing new game module by adding work from one of the greatest mystery writers in history, Agatha Christie, with the Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge.

What happens when you combine all the best elements of puzzle-solving, mystery, role play, and party games? Chances are you get Hunt A Killer’s new game module Agatha Christie’s Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge.

As a lover of all the things listed above, I opened my first Hunt A Killer Box with wonder and glee. Thankfully for me, I was not disappointed in what I found inside. Agatha Christie’s Mystery at the Hunter’s Lodge Hunt A Killer Game is completely packed with goodies that allow for some fabulous immersion for your next murder mystery party.

The Story

(Possible Spoilers?) The Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge is a short story written by Agatha Christie, which was first published in The Sketch in May 1923 in the U.K. The story was published in the U.S. in The Blue Book Magazine in June 1924 as “The Hunter’s Lodge Case.” Also in 1924, the story appeared as part of the anthology Poirot Investigates which you can grab for your Kindle for an amazing .29 Cents! The protagonist is Christie’s famous French sleuth, Hercule Poirot, as he is summoned to a hunting lodge in Derbyshire England by Mr. Roger Havering to solve the mystery.

The story was adapted by ITV in England in Season 3 Episode 11 of the television show Poirot, which you can stream with Britbox on Amazon here.

The Game

Description from Hunt A Killer:

Captain Arthur Hastings receives a telegram from an old friend, Zoe Havering, informing him of the murder of her uncle-in-law, Harrington Pace. Under normal circumstances, Hastings would call upon the expertise of Hercule Poirot, the world’s greatest detective, to handle the case. However, Poirot has been sidelined by a bout of influenza, leaving the sleuthing up to Hastings, who normally only chronicles and catalogs Poirot’s cases. Hastings, a soldier, not a detective, is faced with a secluded hunting lodge full of suspects and only the faintest idea of what to do.

Unboxing

The entire package of Agatha Christie, the Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge, is impressive and smacks of quality. From the classic design of the box itself to the contents within, nothing is overlooked and no corners seem to be cut. This box set is for those who take their mystery nights dead seriously. You will need to, since the cost is $189.99. This is not cheap but it facilitates an evening that those who will participate may never forget. There is a slimmer version without the collectible wooden box and fancier props for $99.00 on Amazon so you may want to check that one out if the price matters. To say the box gives you everything you need to have an amazing murder mystery may be an understatement. Every detail here has been well thought out and organized. You can tell that the creators have a real passion for the material and crime-solving while wielding incredible skill at game design.

Game Play

I was able to cobble together my family at our lake cabin on Watuppa Pond in Massachusetts to test drive the game. I thought the location would be perfect to add a little more verisimilitude to the story. With a group of five participants, we jumped into the mystery. Without giving away the story, I have to say that Hunt A Killer did an amazing job keeping my entire squad engrossed in the story. Doing an admirable job of adapting Agatha Christie’s story, Hunt A Killer kept us guessing enough to move the night along with some intensity and tension. Agatha Christie, The Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge was everything we wanted in a party night mystery having great organization, props, and puzzles that gave up the proper amount of immersion.

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

Hunt A Killer’s Agatha Christie, the Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge is a wonderful example of what an amazing murder mystery party or date night may have to offer. A great story adapted into a fabulous game with artifacts that you can touch and examine with your own hands. Crafted with amazing detail to period and style, this game allows you to time travel to the age where Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot traveled Europe solving the most important crimes of the day. If you love a party game or a crime game, this may be something you have been waiting for. It is a bit of an investment but I assure you this is not just another copy of Clue that you pick up at Wal-Mart. Hunt A Killer’s Agatha Christie, the Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge may just be the fire that keeps you and your friends warm one winter night so give it a try.

A sample of Hunt A Killer’s Agatha Christie, the Mystery of Hunter’s Lodge was made available by the manufacturer.

Thoughts expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or the editorial staff.

