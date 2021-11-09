Review – Wonder Woman #781: Resurrection Blues

Wonder Woman #781 – Becky Cloonan/Michael W. Conrad, Vita Ayala, Writers; Marcio Takara, Skylar Patridge, Artists; Tamra Bonvillain, Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: What would it actually be like to come back from the dead? That’s a question this title seems surprisingly interested in asking, unlike most superhero resurrections that are much smoother. Diana has returned from the afterlife, but getting back into her routine is going to be a little tricky. Etta Candy seems fine with it—the two have a hilarious conversation that centers around whether ordinary people have any desire to pull off the same kind of resurrection act. But Diana still hasn’t been able to talk to her ex-boyfriend Steve Trevor, and Dr. Psycho has used her absence to rebrand himself and is setting himself up once again as her arch-enemy—complete with using his psychic powers to endanger civilians.

Still trying to find her footing, Diana seeks out her old ally Deadman, who is currently squatting in the body of a cadaver. She has unfinished business and wants to return Siegfried’s sword to his final resting place, so the two of them take a plane ride. But something bizarre is happening out there, and it happens to look just like Wonder Woman in a disturbing twist. This isn’t a comic like any other post-hero return I’ve read, and it’s answering some very interesting questions. It’s also a complete departure from the run so far, which takes a little getting used to. However, these writers have done a great job getting us to care about this version of Diana, and sending her off on this bizarre new sidequest is an intriguing twist.

Then there’s the new backup, written by Vita Ayala, which sets us on the path to the upcoming Trial of the Amazons event. Set in Bana-Mighdall, it follows three women as they seek out the mythical kingdom and ask to be made members of the Amazon tribe. All three are angry at the world, but when they’re presented with an initiation choice, two of them make a wrong decision that sets them up for failure. The third is inducted into the Amazons in a powerful segment—that is soon interrupted by an attack at the gates. I’m not entirely sure yet how this fits into the larger story, but I’m glad we’re getting a look at the larger world of the Amazons.

