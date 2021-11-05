Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending November 5, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 5, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played The 7th Continent, The Night Cage, Kingdomino Origins, and Machi Koro: Legacy.

Paul Benson played Dune: House Secrets, Nemesis, The Rocketeer, and Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage.

Robin Brooks played Six Second Scribbles and Dungeon Mayhem.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Ticket to Ride, and Connect 4.

Evilgeniusmum played Land v Sea, Zombie Teenz: Evolution, and Ticket to Ride Europe.

Michael Knight played Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Fantastic Four Empyre Miniatures Game, Tiny Epic Zombies, and Abomination: Heir of Frankenstein.

I played The Crew: Mission Deep Sea and Campaign Trails, our featured image this week.

