Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending November 5, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 5, 2021.
Gaming News
- According to ICv2, French board game company Iello is ending ties with Iello USA. The company “has decided to rethink the distribution of its products IELLO and LOKI in the United States and in Canada.” The agreement ends on December 31, 2021. The French company owns 25% of Iello USA; no announcement has been made as to whether or not they will divest. Iello USA’s COO and 25% owner Stephan Brissaud has been the subject of controversy over the last few years, having been censured by the GAMA board and expelled from Gen Con in 2018. Brissaud was recently re-elected to the GAMA board. While the French company’s announcement does not state that their decision is related to Brissaud, it does specifically call out that they are “ending any collaboration” with him. In a follow-up with Dicebreaker, Iello stated that Brissaud’s past “contributed but it is not the only reason.” They also clarified that the decision had nothing to do with the shipping crisis.
- Stonemaier Games has announced Arts & Architecture, the next expansion for Tapestry. Pre-orders will open on December 1, and the base game is available now.
- Keymaster Games has released Trails: A Parks Game. In the stand-alone game, “players hike back and forth along the Trail, gathering resources, taking pictures, and encountering wildlife to gain bonuses.”
- Underdog Games continues to expand its Trekking series with the release of Trekking the World: Trivia. Questions were written by Jeopardy winner Brent Povis, and the game features a guessing and point system so that exhaustive knowledge of world trivia is not required.
- Thunderworks Games has introduced a series of puzzles based on their games, including GeekDad Approved Cartographers. The company has also released new title Cape May and has announced theme-park builder Tenpenny Parks, due out next year.
- The Op has announced a new expansion for Telestrations. The ’80s & ’90s pack includes double-sided cards, with one side focusing on the ’80s and the reverse side the ’90s. The expansion is compatible with any core version of the game.
- WizKids has released Zombie Princess and the Enchanted Maze, a “lighthearted game of undeath.” In the game, players take on the role of knights trying to escape an ever-shifting maze while also trying to escape the titular undead royal.
- Keep Exploring Games is set to release Ice Floes & Foes to retail early next year, following the game’s successful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year. In the game, players try to save whales and seals from fishing boats and hunters.
GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews
Here’s what we reviewed this week:
Paul Benson reviewed Who Goes There? 2nd Edition.
Ann-Marie Cahill posted a review of PAX Aust 21: Online.
Michael Knight reviewed Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Fantastic Four Empyre Miniatures Game.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
Jonathan Liu played The 7th Continent, The Night Cage, Kingdomino Origins, and Machi Koro: Legacy.
Paul Benson played Dune: House Secrets, Nemesis, The Rocketeer, and Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage.
Robin Brooks played Six Second Scribbles and Dungeon Mayhem.
Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Ticket to Ride, and Connect 4.
Evilgeniusmum played Land v Sea, Zombie Teenz: Evolution, and Ticket to Ride Europe.
Michael Knight played Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Fantastic Four Empyre Miniatures Game, Tiny Epic Zombies, and Abomination: Heir of Frankenstein.
- I played The Crew: Mission Deep Sea and Campaign Trails, our featured image this week.