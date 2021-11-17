New Danny Weinkauf Video; Best of Sharon, Lois & Bram

Danny Weinkauf and the Red Pants Band have a new video for “Nouns,” a song from their most recent collection, Words (released by 8 Lb. Gorilla Records). Proper language and word usage is the theme of the CD, giving it cachet into the education system (which Danny first accomplished as the bassist for They Might Be Giants on their kid-friendly “Here Come…” series of releases). On “Nouns,” Danny shares vocals with bandmate Tina Kenny Jones, his wife Michelle and son Kai. And yes, their names are all proper nouns, as explained in the tune. The video was directed and animated by David Cowles, who also designed the video with Richard Nickel (assisted by Jeremy Galante).WORDS is available from Danny Weinkauf’s website, Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Here is the video for “Nouns”:

Americans had Mr. Rogers. Canadians had Sharon, Lois and Bram. Contemporary musician Josh Lovelace has cited their works as influential on his family recordings, as their first CBC kids’ program “The Elephant Show” was carried on American television on Nickelodeon through 1996. A followup show, “Skinnamarink TV,” also reached American shores on the Learning Channel until 1999.